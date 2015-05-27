USPS suspends 2015 closures, mail processing continues in Cape Girardeau

?

Local mail in the Heartland will continue to be processed at the Cape Girardeau Distribution Center, at least until 2016.The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday it will postpone dozens of facility closures and consolidations scheduled for later this year.Twana Barber is the communications program specialist for the USPS Western Area, Mid-America, and Hawkeye Districts based in Kansas City, Missouri. She says what's known as Delivery Point Sequencing will continue at the Cape Girardeau facility.The decision means your mail will continue to be processed and delivered to you as it has been for the past few years.A letter or bill you put in your mailbox in southeast Missouri will still go to St. Louis to be canceled and sorted to the four zip code areas served by the Cape facility.Postal workers in Cape will then put that mail in the right sequence for the mail carrier who will deliver it.Dozens of you have shared about how slow your mail service has become, with bills and birthday cards taking several days, even weeks, to get from one Heartland town to another.Barber says the Postal Service has decided to "defer most of the plant consolidations that were scheduled to take place this summer as the final state of its Network Rationalization Initiative."The Network Rationalization Initiative is the multi-phase, multi-year effort announced in 2011 to balance mail processing infrastructure costs against current and anticipated mail volumes and successfully right-size the postal processing network.Barber says the decision to defer the next phase of the initiative was based upon operational considerations, and was made to ensure that the Postal Service will continue to provide prompt, reliable and predictable service consistent with the published service standards.The planned consolidation activities will resume in 2016. Next week, look for a closer look at just what's happening when you mail a card, letter, or package in an I-Team update.