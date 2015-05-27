MO, IL lawmakers react to EPA water ruling

Lawmakers are speaking out after the EPA has ruled on protecting drinking water and streams.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, MO, issued the following statement today after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its finalized Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule:

Rep. Jason Smith, MO, released this statement:

“The administration is telling us that this rule won't affect property owners and farmers, and that's an absolute lie,” said Congressman Smith. “The Obama administration has misled the American people too many times to get the benefit of the doubt on something this important.”

Rep. Mike Bost, IL-12, released the following statement:

Statement by Blake Hurst, President of Missouri Farm Bureau:

“The American Farm Bureau Federation is conducting a thorough analysis of the final Waters of the United States rule released today by the Environmental Protection Agency. With a rule that is 297 pages long, it is impossible to immediately know whether EPA has addressed the serious concerns raised by farmers and others. As is frequently the case with government regulations, the devil is in the details. Unfortunately, over a year ago EPA launched a campaign to intentionally mislead the public on the impact of its proposed WOTUS rule. EPA ignored Congress and the Courts in proposing a rule that goes far beyond clean water and tries to regulate land use. The final rule must contain substantial changes to what was initially proposed to make it acceptable to Missouri farmers and ranchers.”

