1 killed in crash on Route 45 near Johnson Co. line

A Dawson Springs, Ky. man was killed in a crash on Route 45 Wednesday.

It happened at 11:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 45 about a half mile north of South Walnut Grove Road in Johnson County, according to Illinois State Police.

Amy J. Sturms, 31, of Norris City, Ill. was stopped in a construction zone.

A 2003 Freightliner driven by Christopher F. Jones, 47, of Johnston City, Ill. was coming to a stop behind the Ford.

A 2007 Freightliner driven by Ronald H. Parker, 58, of Dawson Springs, Ky. did not stop in time and struck the rear of a grain hopper being pulled by Jones' vehicle.

Jones' Freightliner then pushed into the Ford driven by Sturms.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County coroner.

Sturms and a passenger in her car both had major injuries. Jones also had major injuries.

As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, U.S. 45 South, 2 miles south of Stonefort, was re-opened to traffic.

This happened near the Johnson, Williamson, and Saline county line, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

