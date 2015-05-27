EB Hwy. 62 between Malden and Risco back open after oversized load

Eastbound Hwy. 62 between Malden and Risco is back open after a super load that exceeded the weight load.The overloaded tractor trailer was backing up traffic, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP had shut down traffic on the highway between Malden and Risco until they get the vehicles off the road.



Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.



