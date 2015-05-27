Ameren Illinois making upgrades in Vienna - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren Illinois making upgrades in Vienna

(Source: Ameren Illinois) (Source: Ameren Illinois)
VIENNA, IL (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois says it is making upgrades throughout the southern Illinois area.

The company says electric contracting crew works are working in Vienna.

Ameren says it's to upgrade a portion of power lines in town to improve service reliability for residential and business customers.

Online: Upgrades to the electric infrastructure in Vienna Illinois.

