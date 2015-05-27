Paducah man facing drug charges after tip to police

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Police say an anonymous tip led to drug charges against a McCracken County man.According to Sgt. Anthony Copeland of the Paducah Police Department's Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit, the tip was received from a resident about drug activity.That led police to the home of Ronald Clay Brown, 54, in the 2200 block of South 28th Street.Drug investigators seized 94 grams of marijuana and 36 Lortab pills. Ronald C. Brown was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.“The Paducah Police Department Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit values tips and information from concerned citizens who take pride in helping make our community a safe place to live and work,” Copeland said.Citizens with tips, concerns or questions may contact the DAVE Unit at 270/444-8555, or tipsters also may call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.