Lutheran Heritage Center to open more than 20 new exhibits - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lutheran Heritage Center to open more than 20 new exhibits

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: The Perry County Lutheran Historical Society) (Source: The Perry County Lutheran Historical Society)
ALTENBURG, MO (KFVS) - The Perry County, Missouri Lutheran Historical Society's Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum have announced the opening of the Starzinger Family Research Library and more than 20 restored exhibits in the museum. 

The world-class family research library has state-of-the-art resources for genealogical searches for the German-Lutheran immigration to southeast Missouri. 
 
All of the exhibits have been restored with new exhibits for Martin Luther, the Log Cabin College, East Perry County Military History and much more. 

The rotating gallery is featuring a traveling exhibit, through June 30, from the Missouri State Archives, entitled  "Lewis & Clark Across Missouri:  Mapping the Historic Landscape." 

Visit the museum at 75 Church Street, Altenburg, Mo.   

To contact the center call: 573-824-6070 or email: info@altenburgmuseum.org.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly