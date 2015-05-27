Finance website claims St. Louis a top 'staycation' spot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
 If you're looking to take a vacation this summer but want to stay close to the Heartland, you may be in luck.

Finance website WalletHub says that St. Louis is the #6 best city in the nation to have a 'staycation'.

The website conducted an in-depth analysis of the top 100 most-populated cities in the U.S., using 17 key metrics, including numbers of golf and tennis facilities, movie theater and bowling costs, and the number of spa and wellness centers, among others. The study ranked each city in terms of recreation and activities, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

St. Louis has the fifth-most golf courses per 100,000 residents, and the third-most museums per 100,000 residents.

A handful of other cities around the Heartland made the list, like Kansas City (#22), Nashville (#43), and Memphis (#57). 

To see the full findings of the report, check the link out here.

