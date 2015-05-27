Cape Girardeau County man accused of murder waives arraignment - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau County man accused of murder waives arraignment

Written by Heartland News
Ricky Schweain (Source: Mobile Patrol) Ricky Schweain (Source: Mobile Patrol)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau County man who is facing murder charges was in court on Tuesday.

Ricky Schweain, 54, of Whitewater, Missouri waived arraignment in front of Judge Ben Lewis and pleaded not guilty.

He is due back in court on June 22.

Schweain is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Melissa Luttrell.

After Luttrell was shot and killed, police say Schweain shot himself twice.

He was arrested after being released from the hospital where he was treated for self-inflicted wounds.

If convicted Schweain could face up to life in prison.

