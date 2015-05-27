Today is National Hamburger Day! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Today is National Hamburger Day!

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
There's a day for everything, and today is National Hamburger Day. May is already National Hamburger Month, but you know a special day to celebrate a staple of the American diet is in order.

To help you commemorate the day, here are some things you may not know about the hamburger:
  • Americans eat almost 50 billion burgers a year. That's equal to three burgers a week for every person in the U.S.
  • Minced beef that's become to be known as hamburger steaks originated in Hamburg, Germany (hence the name) in the 1870s.
  • Some contend the modern hamburger with a ground beef patty on a bun first appeared around the time of WWI.
  • Others say the hamburger as we know it debuted at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair.
  • During WWI the hamburger was called a “Liberty Sandwich” so Americans could avoid using the German language. 
  • In 1921, Walter Anderson and E.W. Ingram founded White Castle in Wichita, KS, selling steamed hamburgers cooked on a bed of onions for a nickel.  It's the oldest running hamburger chain.
  • The Big Mac was introduced in 1968, for 49 cents a sandwich.
  • Hamburgers and cheeseburgers make up 71% of the beef served in restaurants..
  • The biggest hamburger ever made weighed 8,266 lbs, cooked at the 2001 Burger Fest in Seymour, WI, which is the home of the Hamburger Hall of Fame.
