Carter Co. man charged with incest, sodomy, rape against children

A man from Fremont was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting multiple children.The Carter County Sheriff's Office says Johnny L. Hardwick, 41, was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant.The arrest was the result of a nearly three-month long investigation by the sheriff's office into multiple allegations of sexual assaults on children.Hardwick was charged with four counts of statutory sodomy with a person younger than 14, two counts of incest, one count of forcible rape, and one count of child molestation.He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

