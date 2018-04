Survey: 64 percent say MO students are over tested

More than 50 percent said testing took more time away from instruction this year than in the past.

Seventy-two percent of respondents teach in an area where a standardized test is required. More than 42 percent of those teach in elementary school.

More students exhibited signs of stress during this year's test.

More than 64 percent of responders reported that Missouri's use of standardized testing is too much.That's according to a survey of more than 5,700 Missouri State Teachers Association members.Here are a few more findings according to MSTA:To see the full report, go to: www.msta.org/2015Testing