Survey: 64 percent say MO students are over tested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Survey: 64 percent say MO students are over tested

COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) - More than 64 percent of responders reported that Missouri's use of standardized testing is too much.

That's according to a survey of more than 5,700 Missouri State Teachers Association members.

Here are a few more findings according to MSTA:
  • More than 50 percent said testing took more time away from instruction this year than in the past.
  • Seventy-two percent of respondents teach in an area where a standardized test is required. More than 42 percent of those teach in elementary school.
  • More students exhibited signs of stress during this year's test.
To see the full report, go to: www.msta.org/2015Testing

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly