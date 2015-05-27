MO 11-year-old participates in National Spelling Bee

A Heartland 6th grader is participating in a national spelling bee competition.According to the spelling bee's website , River Blount, 11, of Annapolis, Missouri is sponsored by Three Rivers College.River has never had a TV in his house and enjoys spending time in outside activities.He's been selected to attend a college prep school in St. Louis.He is the only one from the Heartland in Washington, D.C. spelling his heart out.

He made it through the first few rounds on Wednesday to the Semifinals at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday morning.



He correctly spelled “Capricorn” and “oligopsony”.

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Here is the schedule for the E.W. Scripps National Spelling Bee:Preliminaries: Wednesday, May 27, 7 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. CT. Streaming live on ESPN3.Semifinals: Thursday, May 28, 9 a.m. – 12 pm. CT. Live on ESPN2.Championship Finals: Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. CT. Live on ESPN.