Lockdown over at Sikeston MoDOT building

The southeast district building in Sikeston is no longer on lockdown, according to a spokesman with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Enos Criddle, the MoDOT district safety and health director, said they had been restricting admittance to the building because of a security threat.

Criddle reports a member of the public made a threat against MoDOT employees and that is why the building was on lockdown.



"We are okay. It is a precaution to ensure the safety of our employees," Marissa Van Robey said, the district's community relations specialist.



Criddle said there was no reason for the general public to be concerned.



He said this threat was made specifically to MoDOT employees.



According to Criddle, the Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the situation.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.