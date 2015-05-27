Top songs from this week in 1987

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Let's dip into the musical archives and check out what was playing on the radio and MTV 28 years ago.These were the songs atop the Billboard Hot 100 for this week in 1987.At number 5 was Fleetwood Mac with a song written by Lindsey Buckingham, Big Love.Checking in at number 4 was Atlantic Starr with Always.In the number three position Chris De Burgh with The Lady in RedKim Wilde was holding down the number two spot with a remake of a classic from the Supremes, You Keep Me Hangin' On.In the top spot, the first number one song from the Irish Band U-2. With or Without You was the leadoff single from the group's album The Joshua Tree.