What's that noise? 13-year cicadas sing loudly in So. Illinois

Have you heard the buzz in the woods around southern Illinois? It's the song of the 13-year cicadas.According to the University of Illinois Extension, parts of southern Illinois are right in the middle of the Lower Mississippi River Valley Brood cicada hatch – and it's a noisy one.The loud humming or buzzing noise you hear in the woods is the male cicada's mating call.University of Illinois Extension educator Nathan Johanning says these aren't the same cicadas we typically see in late summer or early fall here in the Heartland. These are 13-year periodical cicadas. They only hatch once every 13 years and 2015 has seen a massive hatch.The 13-year cicadas don't pose much of a risk to crops or gardens, but can do some damage to younger trees. Johanning recommends wrapping immature trees with trunks 1 ½ inch or small with cheese cloth until the cicadas die off.This brood of red-eyed 13-year cicadas doesn't take in a lot of territory, but have hatched in large numbers in Wabash, Pulaski, Alexander, Union and Jackson Counties in southern Illinois.The 13-year cicadas won't be here long. Their typical life span is only three to four weeks after which the woods of southern Illinois will return to the normal sounds of summer.





Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.



