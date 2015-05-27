MO man dies from snakebite, and the "buzz" invades So. IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It's Wednesday, May 27th, and Brian Alworth says you'll wake up to a sunny/partly cloudy morning. It will be dry and warmer, but he's watching the storm potential for this afternoon. Click here to see what you can expect in your neck of the woods.

Here's what you need to know for today:

That Buzz: It's that time. The 13-year periodical cicadas are invading parts of the Heartland. That means they only hatch every 13 years. But 2015 will be a massive hatch.

Snake Bite: A southwest Missouri man is dead after being bitten on both legs by a venomous snake after wading in the river.

Soccer officials arrested: The U.S. Justice Department is taking on FIFA. Six soccer officials have been arrested in a police raid in Switzerland all over bribery deals.

Deeper Meaning: Everyone has their own style, even when it comes to Facebook posts. But can those posts reveal something about your personality. Researchers say yes.

