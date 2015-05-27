What do your Facebook posts say about your personality? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What do your Facebook posts say about your personality?

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Everyone has their own style, even when it comes to Facebook posts.

Some might write something that tells about the raging party they went too, "Look at all the drinks I had last night."

Others tend to show off their intellectual style, "Did you vote? Remember it is you civic duty."

There is also those ones who need your help making a decision: "Headed to Sikeston. Where should we eat dinner."

Turns out though, a new study shows all of these status updates might reveal something deeper.

In fact, researchers from Brunel University in the United Kingdom believe these posts offer an insight about a person's personality.

These researchers surveyed Facebook users and found that those who frequently post tend to update the world on only certain aspects of their lives depending on their personality.

"Greater awareness of how one's status updates might be perceived by friends could help people to avoid topics that annoy more than they entertain."

What personality type do your posts most align with?

Narcissists: These type of people seek attention and tend to boast about their accomplishments. You are likely going to see them post about their achievements and diet and exercise.

Extroverts: These people are more talkative and frequently update Facebook about their social activities and everyday life, which was motivated by their use of social media to communicate and connect with others.

Intellectuals: . People high in openness were more likely to update about intellectual

topics like their political beliefs or opinions. Researchers say this is consistent with their use of Facebook for sharing information.

Neurotics: People high in anxiety with low self-esteem are more likely to post positive messages about their relationships. Facebook is seen as a forum for validation.

So why do we need to know this?

Researchers say this greater awareness could help people, "... avoid topics that annoy more than entertain."

