Child hit by car in Paducah, KY

A child was hit by a vehicle on Husbands Road in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, May 26.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at about 4:05 p.m. deputies responded to the 5500 block of Husbands Road.

They say an 11-year-old boy was hit by an orange 2003 Dodge Dart.

According to deputies, the boy had just gotten off of a school bus and was trying to cross Husbands Road. They say the school bus was not directly involved; and the child had safely exited the bus, and was walking to his home before he turned around and tried to cross the road.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and then flown to a children's hospital in Louisville, Ky. with multiple injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

