Blue Star Memorial dedication on May 30

A Blue Star Memorial Marker will be dedicated at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield on Saturday, May 30.

Make plans to attend the event that features keynote speaker Joseph J. Frank, a veteran of the Vietnam war who currently serves as an adviser to the National Committee of the American Legion.

The Blue Star Memorial Markers project began in 1945 by the National Council of Garden Clubs and refers to the flag with the blue star that is displayed in homes and businesses signaling that a family member is serving in the military.

Today there are more than 7,000 of the large metal markers at locations nationwide.

Members of the Molly French Garden Club of Charleston, the Cape Girardeau Council of Garden Clubs, and the Poplar Bluff Garden Club, erected the marker honoring all United States servicemen and servicewomen who have served, are serving, and those who will serve in the future.

You're invited to attend the patriotic dedication ceremony and reception that will follows at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield at 10 a.m. on May 30. The address of the cemetery is 17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, Missouri.

