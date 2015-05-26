Poplar Bluff police pull double-duty, renovate new building

Trained to protect and serve, and also hammer and paint.

When Mother Nature forced the Poplar Bluff Police Department to relocate, they decided to take on needed renovation themselves.

Winter storms dealt the final blow when it came to the existing department's leaking roof. A new rental building to meet their needs would also need some work. So, they decided to go from investigators to renovators.

A different kind of orders from Poplar Bluff Police Sgt. Keith Hefner. From the wires to the nails to the paint, Sgt. Hefner and fellow officers are showing off their skills with screwdrivers and more.

"Like the old adage is, if you want it done right, you do it yourself," he said.

It's a temporary location they'll rent for two years.

Pictures from last winter tell the story on why, the reason why officers decided this leaky, smelly mess would be the last.

IT used to be a record store, and obviously a police department has a different set of needs. Turned out many of the officers already have experience as contractors, so it was a no-brainer to take on the job of renovations themselves.

The men and women usually in blue are behind 90 percent of the work, and adjusted their work flow so they get paid for their time, but many volunteer extra hours.

Of course if a big call comes in, they drop the hammer and go.

The chief said he's proud of the heart his force is putting into making this location meet every need; and they're even having fun in the process.

Since the officers stepped up to do the labor, it's actually saving the department money. After they move in, it will be their home until the city comes up with a plan for a permanent facility.

