East Prairie, MO man accused of beating dog with plunger

An East Prairie, Missouri man is accused of beating a dog with a plunger.

Timothy L. Boyer II, 29, was charged with animal abuse.

According to East Prairie police, at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26 an officer responded to a home for a report of an animal being beaten with a plunger.

The officer said a dog appeared to have a cut to its head, was not able to use any of its limbs and appeared to be paralyzed.

Police say the owner of the dog was able to get it to emergency care where they say its injuries were consistent with "blunt force trauma to the head causing bleeding or swelling of the brain and possible trauma to the abdomen causing bloody urine," according to the preliminary report from the vet.

Boyer is currently at the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Police say the case has been forwarded to the Mississippi County Prosecutor's Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.