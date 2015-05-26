IL man facing drug charges in Mississippi Co., MO

An Illinois man is facing a felony drug charge after he was allegedly caught with drugs during the intake process at the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Adrian Cortez Lyons, 22, of Bloomington, Ill., is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, Lyons was booked following his arrest by the Charleston Department of Public Safety.

During the intake process, Sheriff Moore said officers found a baggie that contained controlled substances among the his personal property. The baggie was turned over to the jail administrator for submission to the SEMO Crime Lab.

In an interview, Sheriff Moore said they developed probable cause to believe Lyons got the controlled substance in Charleston, Mo.

Lyons remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center. His bond was set at $25,000.

