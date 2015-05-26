East Prairie, MO woman accused of drug possession

An East Prairie, Missouri woman was arrested in connection to a drug investigation.

Jennifer Lee Brown, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began on Saturday evening when a deputy was dispatched to an Anniston home to investigate an alleged assault.

The deputy said a woman, Brown, reported she had been assaulted and thrown from a moving vehicle.

During the investigation, Sheriff Moore said the deputy determined Brown was under the influence of alcohol and had made up the story about the assault after falling into a steep ditch.

As the deputy helped her retrieve her belongings from the ditch, Sheriff Moore said he noticed there were various drugs inside of Brown's purse.

According to the sheriff, Brown did not have a prescription for the pills found in her purse. She was then arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.