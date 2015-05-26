Chester public pool to be turned into amphitheater

City leaders in Chester have decided to transform their public pool into an amphitheater.Last summer the public pool in Chester closed for safety reasons.City officials say it would take more than $5 million to open it back up.Chester Mayor Tom Page says he and members of the city council looked at every option on what can be done with the space.Mayor Page says he does not have a timeline for when the project will be complete.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.