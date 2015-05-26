Marble Hill, MO native part of select crew on attack submarine

A Marble Hill, Missouri native is part of a select crew aboard the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Mississippi.

Chief Petty Officer John Stitt is a machinist mate aboard the Mississippi, one of the Virginia-class submarines based at the Navy base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

According to the Navy, because of the demanding nature of service aboard submarines, sailors like Stitt are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation that can last several months. The crews have to be highly motivated, and adapt quickly to changing conditions.

They say the training is demanding, as the crew needs to be ready to respond to any kind of situation that may arise while at sea and endure long periods of time submerged deep below the surface of the ocean.

The rigorous nature of submarine service is challenging, but Stitt said he enjoys it and believed it makes the crew tighter.

"My career in the Navy has been great," he said. "I'll be able to retire at 38 years of age having seen the majority of the world. I enjoy working with weaponry and handling thousand pound bombs."

Being an attack submarine sailor has meant spending a lot of time away from his friends and family, but Stitt said he believes in the work he is doing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.