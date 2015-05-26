Foodies respond to Taco Bell and Pizza Hut changes

Fast food could be getting healthier.Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, says they are removing artificial colors and ingredients from their recipes.So what does that mean for consumers like you and me?The healthier image might sound appetizing, but food experts say that doesn't mean you should load up on pizza and tacos for you next meal.Inside Natural Health in Cape Girardeau, you'll find food labels with words like, 'organic,' 'natural,' even 'pure' on them.Owner and naturalist Becky Brown says you won't find artificial products on her store shelves."The less processed food the better and when you start getting things that are made in a laboratory, they are just not as good for you,” she said.Taco Bell and Pizza Hut say they're ditching their "fake" ingredients to appease more customers like Brown, but she says she's not buying."If you want to know what's in it the best thing to do is make it yourself,” said Brown.While the company plans to remove artificial colors, flavors and high-fructose corn syrup by the end of the year, some foodies say they will have to do more to get them to drive-through."I want to know what's exactly in my food," said Michal Woods. "I want to know what is hitting my body and I don't understand half the ingredients.”As for if the changes will affect your wallet, the chain's CEO says any price increases will be based on a variety of factors, and that the company will work to keep the menu affordable.Brown calls it a step in the right direction, but wants more to be done."I think it is definitely because the market is switching," Brown said. "More and more people are demanding better quality foods.”Some people said that if they choose to eat fast food, they're not trying to be healthy anyway.The switch will only affect about 95 percent of the menu items and will not affect sodas.