Neelyville High School leaders working on new academic plan

Summer break is here for many Heartland schools, but while students get a break, school leaders are already planning for next year.

At Neelyville, that means high school students could see some changes in the fall. A new academic plan and course schedule is in the works.

“They love it here, love it here,” parent Paul Petty said.

Petty is a father to two Neelyville High School students.

“My daughter is wanting to be an elementary school teacher,” Petty said.

Both children have plans of going to college; he says the new academic plan will help them get there.

“Anything that can prepare them for college, it's going to be a benefit,” Petty said.

Also, a school board member, Petty says the new plans aren't just for his kids but the entire school. Superintendent Brad Hagood agrees that there are questions that need to be addressed.

“Why are students not getting competitive scholarships? Why are our ACT scores so low historically,” Hagood said.

“We have done really well here at Neelyville the last three or four years, with increasing test scores, our performance has increased, but we are still lacking in that ACT area,” Hagood said.

Hagood says that's the main focuses as school leaders and the high school counselor work to add more advanced courses and build a new academic strategic plan.

“We may have to change around the master schedule, maybe have to eliminate some courses that we currently offer in order to get those in because there is only so many hours in the day,” Hagood said.

Hagood says the changes also include plans to add vocational courses.

“Long term goals are going to be to hopefully also add more classes for those students who aren't college bound,” Hagood said.

Hagood and Petty agree, while any change can be tough, it's all to help every student succeed.

“We've got good teachers here, good administrators and our primary focus are the students,” Hagood said.

School Board President John French says no plans are final at this time. The board is still exploring several options when it comes to this new strategic plan.

Superintendent Hagood says the district has tried to pass bond issues about six times in that past 20 years, but all have failed. He says despite the lack of space and needs for upgrades, the district continues to put academic success first.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.