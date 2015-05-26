Sikeston storage theft caught on video

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety needs your help identifying two men caught on video stealing from a storage shed in April.A nearby surveillance camera caught images of the two white men as police say they helped themselves to approximately $5,000 in tools from a storage unit on First Street.The crime happened on April 17, 2015. A time stamp on the video reads 1:28 p.m.You can see the first man, dressed in ripped jeans with a white ball cap turned backwards on his head.The man exits a 1980s model Dodge van and walks around behind it to one of the storage units.A short time later, you see a second man come from the side of the van around to the front and get behind the wheel. He is wearing jeans and a white ball cap. Both men appear to have facial hair.Captain Jim McMillen with Sikeston DPS says the two are wanted in connection with this ongoing felony theft and burglary case. It's not clear what the men are accused of taking.If you know anything about this crime, please contact Detective Keith Lawson, Sikeston DPS at 573-475-3767.