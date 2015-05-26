Sikeston man accused of domestic assault

A Sikeston, Missouri man is accused of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Michael L. Myers, 47, was charged with second degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, on Monday, May 25 deputies responded to Mikels Drive in Sikeston for a report of a man with a gun threatening to kill his girlfriend and shoot law enforcement.

Deputies say they found Myers outside the home unarmed.

They say the talked to the victim who told them Myers accused her of cheating on him and began yelling at her. He then allegedly grabbed her by the arm and threw her on the bed.

Myers allegedly took the victim's phone away from her when she tried to call for help, placed his arms around her neck and started to strangle her. She told deputies she could not breathe and had to scratch Myers' face to free herself.

The victim told deputies that Myers allegedly tried to suffocate her by putting a pillow over her face. He then allegedly got a shotgun, loaded one live round in the chamber and put another in his pocket.

He allegedly told the victim he was going to kill her and then himself.

The victim told deputies Myers then talked to his sister, unloaded the gun and went outside to wait for law enforcement.

Deputies say the victim had marks on her right arm and under her chin. They say she had swelling and a cut on her lower lip, along with a cut on her lower left leg.

Myers was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

