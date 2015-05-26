Haywood City man accused of stealing stereo equipment

A Haywood City man is accused of burglary, stealing, and property damage.

Darion L. Gipson, 20, of Haywood City has been charged with the Class C felony of burglary in the second degree, the Class C felony of stealing over $500, and the Class B misdemeanor of property damage.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a deputy responded to 440 Hickory Street in Haywood City for a burglary and stealing report on May 25.

The victim told the deputy that her home was broken into and someone stole more than $1,000 in stereo equipment and loose change.A witness told the victim that Gipson had stolen the items and taken the items to his grandmother's house in Haywood City.Walter says the witness saw Gipson with the stolen items at this house.The deputy found items had been thrown throughout the victim's home, including clothing and furniture. A window in the back bedroom was broken out. The victim said this was how Gipson got in. The bedroom had items thrown throughout it as well. The victim told the deputy the stereo equipment and money had been in this room.The witness told the victim when Gipson was told to get rid of items, he placed them in another bag. The victim later told the deputy that Gipson's grandmother had found some of the stolen stereo equipment under Gipson's clothing. Gipson was found later at 445 Hickory Street in Haywood City.He was placed under arrest and taken to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set by the court at $2,500 cash only.