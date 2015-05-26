ISP: 3 injured after wind blows road sign into truck on I-64

Three people were injured after a weather-related crash in Washington County, Illinois on Tuesday, May 26.

According to Illinois State Police, Jared K. Arnold, 27, of Washington, Ill., was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Interstate 64 westbound around the 46 mile post at around 12:15 p.m.

He had two passengers: Karen S. Cox, 53, of Washington, Ill., and Dustin R. Ferrell, 27, of Salem, Ill.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed that a temporary interstate traffic control road sign was caught by heavy winds and flung into the path of the Silverado.

They say the sign hit the driver's side windshield.

Arnold swerved to avoid the sign, but lost control of the truck. It went into the median and overturned.

Police say the rear seat passenger, Ferrell, was ejected during the roll over and had major injuries. They say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Ferrell also had major injuries and Arnold had minor injuries. All were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

According to ISP, the inside lane of I-64 westbound was closed for about 1.5 hours for clean up and the crash investigation.

