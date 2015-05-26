Police: Employees at 15 of 26 McCracken Co. businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor

Alcohol purchased by minor during check on Friday, May 22. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Police in Paducah, Kentucky checked area convenience stores for the sale of alcohol to minors.

According to police, they used a young man less than 21 to try and buy alcohol from liquor and convenience stores in Paducah and McCrackeny County.

They say he went into the stores or drove through the drive-thru and tried to buy alcohol.

Even though in many of the cases police say employees asked for identification, which clearly indicated he less than 21, they continued with the sale.

Police say out of the 26 businesses checked, 11 complied with state laws and did not sell alcohol to the minor.

Employees at the following businesses were cited:

Kentucky Tobacco Outlet on Hinkleville Road

Cigarettes for Less on Cairo Road

Smoke Shop on Lone Oak Road

AJ Liquor on North 13th Street

Pay N Pak on Jackson Street

StarMart on Bridge Street

Global Wine and Spirits on Clarks River Road

Fivestar on Lone Oak Road

Smoke Shop on North 8th Street

AJ Liquor on South 6th Street

EZ Shop on Bridge Street

Pockets on Cairo Road

Spirit Shoppe on Lone Oak Road

Cheers Liquors on Cairo Road

Fivestar on HC Mathis Drive

According to police, the following businesses checked identification and did not sell to the minor:

Fivestar on Clarks River Road

Roof Brothers on Clarks River Road

Park Vue Liquor on North 32nd Street

Paducah Liquor on Hinkleville Road

Fivestar on Alben Barkley Drive

StarMart on Old Mayfield Road

Superway on Cario Road

Fivestar on Hinkleville Road

Global Wine and Spirits on James Sanders Blvd.

Hucks on Olivet Church Road

Star Liquor on Hinkleville Road

The sale of alcoholic beverages to minors, a first offense, is a class B misdemeanor.

Police say the 2013 "Youth Risk Behavior Survey" from the Centers for Disease Control found that among high school students, during a 30-day period:

34.9 percent drank some amount of alcohol

20.8 percent binge drank

10 percent drove after drinking alcohol

21.9 percent rode with a driver who had been drinking alcohol

