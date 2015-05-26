Police: Employees at 15 of 26 McCracken Co. businesses cited for - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Employees at 15 of 26 McCracken Co. businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Alcohol purchased by minor during check on Friday, May 22. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Alcohol purchased by minor during check on Friday, May 22. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Paducah, Kentucky checked area convenience stores for the sale of alcohol to minors.

According to police, they used a young man less than 21 to try and buy alcohol from liquor and convenience stores in Paducah and McCrackeny County.

They say he went into the stores or drove through the drive-thru and tried to buy alcohol.

Even though in many of the cases police say employees asked for identification, which clearly indicated he less than 21, they continued with the sale.

Police say out of the 26 businesses checked, 11 complied with state laws and did not sell alcohol to the minor.

Employees at the following businesses were cited:

  • Kentucky Tobacco Outlet on Hinkleville Road
  • Cigarettes for Less on Cairo Road
  • Smoke Shop on Lone Oak Road
  • AJ Liquor on North 13th Street
  • Pay N Pak on Jackson Street
  • StarMart on Bridge Street
  • Global Wine and Spirits on Clarks River Road
  • Fivestar on Lone Oak Road
  • Smoke Shop on North 8th Street
  • AJ Liquor on South 6th Street
  • EZ Shop on Bridge Street
  • Pockets on Cairo Road
  • Spirit Shoppe on Lone Oak Road
  • Cheers Liquors on Cairo Road
  • Fivestar on HC Mathis Drive

According to police, the following businesses checked identification and did not sell to the minor:

  • Fivestar on Clarks River Road
  • Roof Brothers on Clarks River Road
  • Park Vue Liquor on North 32nd Street
  • Paducah Liquor on Hinkleville Road
  • Fivestar on Alben Barkley Drive
  • StarMart on Old Mayfield Road
  • Superway on Cario Road
  • Fivestar on Hinkleville Road
  • Global Wine and Spirits on James Sanders Blvd.
  • Hucks on Olivet Church Road
  • Star Liquor on Hinkleville Road

The sale of alcoholic beverages to minors, a first offense, is a class B misdemeanor.

Police say the 2013 "Youth Risk Behavior Survey" from the Centers for Disease Control found that among high school students, during a 30-day period:

  • 34.9 percent drank some amount of alcohol
  • 20.8 percent binge drank
  • 10 percent drove after drinking alcohol
  • 21.9 percent rode with a driver who had been drinking alcohol

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly