TN fugitive found hiding in barn near Wingo

A wanted Tennessee man was found hiding in a barn in western Kentucky.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says his office received a tip on May 26 at 6:30 a.m. that a fugitive wanted in Tennessee was hiding in a barn on Taylor Road near Wingo.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office in Camden, Tenn. confirmed that 42-year-old Steven Gibbs of Bruceton, Tenn. was wanted for the theft of a truck.Deputies located the stolen truck parked in the barn.Gibbs was found in the loft of the barn and was taken into custody without incident.He was charged with being a fugitive from another state and receiving stolen property under $10,000.