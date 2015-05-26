TN fugitive found hiding in barn near Wingo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TN fugitive found hiding in barn near Wingo

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
WINGO, KY (KFVS) -

A wanted Tennessee man was found hiding in a barn in western Kentucky.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says his office received a tip on May 26 at 6:30 a.m. that a fugitive wanted in Tennessee was hiding in a barn on Taylor Road near Wingo. 

The Benton County Sheriff's Office in Camden, Tenn. confirmed that 42-year-old Steven Gibbs of Bruceton, Tenn. was wanted for the theft of a truck. 

Deputies located the stolen truck parked in the barn. 

Gibbs was found in the loft of the barn and was taken into custody without incident. 

He was charged with being a fugitive from another state and receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly