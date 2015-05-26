2 arrested in connection with Dec. 2014 bank robbery

Authorities say Townsend was in this car prior to the robbery.

Two suspects have been arrested for a bank robbery in Carrier Mills on Dec. 10, 2014.

A man entered the First Southern Bank in Carrier Mills just before noon on Dec. 10. He had a weapon and demanded cash. The suspect left on foot and got in a waiting car.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, Saline County Sheriff's Office, Carrier Mills Police Department, and the Illinois Secretary of State Police have been developing leads since December.



A warrant was issued on May 22 for Jeffrey S. Townsend, 43, formerly of Winchester, Ky. and Butte, Mont. Townsend was staying in the Marion/Stonefort area.



He was arrested in Midland, Va. by FBI agents. Midland is about 50 miles southwest of Washington D.C.



Townsend is being held on a state charge of armed robbery and awaiting extradition back to Illinois.



A male juvenile from rural Stonefort was also arrested in connection with the bank robbery.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office helped with the case.

We talked to some customers and employees at a nearby business. One resident said he worked right across the street from the bank.

"I feel safer, honestly," Joey Walker, of Carrier Mills, said. "I mean there's always other people out there that can do things, but it's nice to know it's not going to be a repeat offender coming back, and especially being so close."

Other residents in Carrier Mills agreed and said they were relieved to hear the news of the arrests. They said it shook the community, and they were fearful the suspects were still in the area.

