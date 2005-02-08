Fighting to Save First Steps
By: Tony Hensley
A Missouri Program helping children with disabilities is not going to be lost without a fight.
“Big fight big fight." Regional Director, Nancy Hale said.
A week ago Governor Matt Blunt announced plans to cut millions of dollars from early childhood special education. Now, thousands of people rise up to fight the governors budget slash. Statewide, the First Steps program costs 23 million dollars. It serves 17 counties in Southeast Missouri and helps more than 8,000 Heartland children between the ages of 1 and 3.
And now people fighting back. Meetings are scheduled and petitions are circulating to save First Steps. Thousands are calling on Governor Blunt to realize how vital the program is in helping toddlers learn to sit, crawl, stand, walk, talk, eat, and play and that's why they're not going to let first steps die without a fight.
Nancy Hale says, “Way up in arms over this."
Hale calls it a budget cut that has many Missourians concerned and upset. So, concerned a petition to save the first steps program is now circulating. So far more than 12,500 have signed, calling on the Governor to keep first steps alive.
Nancy Hale says, ”The petition is directly to Gov. Blunt and we are asking him to reconsider first step funding because we feel eliminating this program will rob our states youngest population a chance to reach their potential."
Julia and Mitch Kinder depend on First Steps therapists to help 5½ month old Ella who has Down Syndrome and their not alone, more than 8,000 families across Southeast Missouri depend on First Steps when their child is diagnosed with a disability.
But, time is running out. With the 4 months left before the program is set to end a meeting is set to try to save not just a First Steps program but, the futures of thousands of children who are on their own without professional help.
“The appropriation education chair person, Katherine Ferris and Wallace Mannered will both be there and these are the two people that can put the money back in for us." According to Hale.
Those two Lawmakers can do more than save childhood special education they can also save more than 200 jobs of First Steps workers.
First Steps employee, Becky Johnson says, “These children go on and reach their goals, live a quality life. Some you will never know they ever had any problems and then there's I'm not going to have a job. I've got to look for a job. But, it's people. That's what the program is about. The people and helping them try to live with some quality."
A meeting is scheduled at the Linn State Technology College just outside St. Louis this Wednesday at 2:45. In the meantime, First Steps employees tell Heartland News they will continue to look for another job just in case their efforts to keep First Steps fail.
Carbondale Police Department reported that a missing man was found safe as of Tuesday, June 19.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area. Feels like numbers will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Hamilton County Police are warning residents of a possible sighting of the two wanted White County Jail inmates.
A family is Graves County, Kentucky has reported a 24-year-old man missing to the Kentucky State Police.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 19. First Alert Forecast It’s going to be hot again. Air temperatures will top out in the lower 90s, but the feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."
Police said burglars broke into a Best Buy near Atlanta, GA, by repelling from the ceiling. They made off with more than $100,000 worth of loot.
An officer in Indiana is getting praise after he pulled over a slow driver in the left lane last weekend.
A few visitors learned to never turn their back on a tiger. Fortunately, this tiger was in an enclosed space.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.
Two Akron Fire Department firefighters, Art Dean and Deann Eller are on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations that they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station.
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.
Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.
