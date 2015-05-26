Sikeston singer hopes new song raises foster care awareness

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

An up-and-coming young country music artist from Sikeston, Missouri takes her love of music to new heights.Anna Catherine DeHart is doing her part to show the growing need for foster families, and the challenges so many children in our area face.Research shows there are more than 400,000 children in foster care right now.Many of them are living here in America's Heartland."I knew from an early age that all I wanted to do was be in the entertainment industry," said Anna Catherine DeHart.The 21 year old from Sikeston is currently living out her dream in Nashville, Tenn."I've been playing shows and we've been playing a lot of cover stuff, and really trying to write", said DeHart. "That's been my main focus is trying to hone in on what I am, and who I am."To write something from the heart, an artist needs inspiration.This short film "ReMoved" spoke to Anna Catherine's soul.The award-winning drama is a about a 10-year-old girl who navigates her way through the foster care system after being removed from her home and separated from her younger brother."I watched the video and sat there and tried to figure out a way to branch this out and make more awareness of the foster care system," said DeHart.She co-wrote "Waiting on the Sun to Rise," hoping between the "ReMoved" video and her music, change will happen."She's (the girl in the video) waiting for that other day, gives another bit of hope," said DeHart.Anna Catherine's band members are thrilled to be along for the ride."It hits close to home because me and my wife were foster parents for about 11 months," said Steve Seawright of Poplar Bluff. "The two little girls we had...the things they said really bring this video to life for us. It's been a real touching story to us.""I think with music in general you can evoke a lot of emotion," said Jordan Copeland of Puxico. "With a song this inspirational, when you know exactly what it's meant to do in your heart you're moved at some point.""In the end she's (the girl in the video) waiting for just someone to love her unconditionally and know that that's something she's worthy of and capable of and people do deserve that kind of love," said DeHart.There will be special showing of the movie "ReMoved" and "ReMoved 2-Remember My Story" at the Shady Acres Church of Christ in Sikeston on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m.The public is welcomed to attend, including local caseworkers, and those considering foster parenting.You can purchase a copy of the CD and/or music video of "Waiting on the Sun to Rise" at several Sikeston businesses.Those include, Pursnality, Personal Expressions, Parengo Coffee, Collins Music, and Paul's Christian Book Store.The video/song set is $10, and the CD by itself is $5.The song is also available on iTunes and Google Play.Proceeds from the sales of the video and song will go to Children's Homes Inc. in Paragould, Arkansas.