Mothers Speak Out Against Repeat Rape Suspect

New Madrid County, Missouri - 24 -Y ear - old D arrikus T ipler sits in the N ew M adrid C ounty jail accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

I t's the second time T ipler has faced a sex charge involving a minor , in less than two years. L ast A pril, T ipler pleaded guilty to molesting and sodomizing a nine year old girl back in June 2002.

B ecause T ipler spent close to two years in jail waiting to be sentenced, he was released on probation. Now he's accused of raping a 16 - year - old girl.

Daniels says, "I moved out because right now , I can't even stand being in front of it now because it just makes me sick to my stomach. "

She says she'll never forget what happened inside her former home on J anuary 16th. That's where she claims she found T ipler raping her sister.

Daniels told Heartland News, "I caught him in my house, he tried to take me so I stabbed him. "

D aniels blames herself for the incident , because she was dating T ipler at the time of the alleged attack. A fter recovering from stab wounds in a local hospital, T ipler now faces statutory rape charges, B ut D aniels and this woman, R utha S tanford , say the attack could have been prevented.

T ipler pleaded guilty to sodomizing S tanford's nine - year - old daughter , but spent less than two years in jail. T ipler was released on probation last A pril.

Standford says, "H e shouldn't have been out to do that again to nobody else anyway . I was just hoping her little sister's alright. "

N ow, with St anford at her side to offer her moral support , D aniels says she hopes D arrikus T ipler pays for his crimes this time around. "T hese are god's children. G od doesn't like ugly. H e doesn't like ugly at all ," Daniels says.