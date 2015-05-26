Democrats expected to advance 2016 budget plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Democrats in the Illinois Legislature are expected to advance a 2016 budget proposal on Tuesday that Republicans are criticizing as unbalanced.

House Speaker Michael Madigan says Democrats are looking to Gov. Bruce Rauner to help them pass a tax increase to make up the more than $3 billion difference in the $36.3 billion spending plan he announced Monday Democrats were crafting.

Madigan calls the proposed budget a "more balanced approach" that protects vulnerable and middle-class residents.

But GOP Gov. Rauner says he wants some of his legislative agenda approved first before he consents to raising taxes.

Rauner's spokesman calls Democrats' plan a "broken" budget.

Illinois faces an approximately $6 billion deficit in the budget year that begins July 1.

Online: www.ilga.gov

The bills are HB 4146-48, HB4153-54, HB4158-60 and HB4165.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.