Semi jackknifes after colliding with another vehicle

The Graves County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle collision on the Purchase Parkway on Monday.According to the sheriff's office, Amanda Pickler of Murray was traveling down the ramp from KY 339 to the southbound lanes of the Parkway.When Pickler merged from the ramp, she reportedly pulled into the path of a semi truck and trailer.Dale Massek of Paducah was operating the semi truck.Massek could not avoid colliding with Pickler and hit her on the driver's side of her SUV.The sheriff's office reports, Massek then lost control of the semi, went through a guardrail on the west side of the Parkway and then jackknifed.Pickler was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical center to be treated with minor injuries.Massek was not injured.It took the sheriff's office, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Wingo Fire Department and the the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet four hours to clear the scene.