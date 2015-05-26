Mt. Vernon "missing child" filed as false report

The Mount Vernon Police Department reports a woman has been arrested after filing a false report about a missing child.

On Monday, police received a report that a 7-year-old girl was missing from her home.

Police report the girl's mother, Sheree Williams, confirmed that her daughter was gone.

Officers began searching for the child.

However, detectives learned during the investigation the child was located at a different home.

According to police, the girl had been dropped off there by Williams prior to making the false report to police.

Williams was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct that involve making a false police report, and child endangerment.

Police report Williams is being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Her bond has not been set yet.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

