May 27 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the morning's birthday list.He's an actor who won an Oscar for his role as a drill sergeant in "An Officer and a Gentleman ." You've also seen him in " Iron Eagle ." Louis Gossett Jr. is 79 today.

He's an actor known for playing Dracula in horror films from the late 1960s and early 1970s. More recently new audiences were introduced to him through his roles as Count Dooku in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and the evil sorcerer Saruman in "Lord of the Rings." Christopher Lee is 93 today.



He currently stars on "The Bold and Beautiful." He plays Wyatt Fuller on the CBS soap. His real name is Darin Brooks and he's 31 today.



He's a member of the County Music Hall of Fame. His hits include "Some Broken Hearts Never Mend," "I'm Just a Country Boy" and "Tulsa Time." Don Williams is 76 today.



