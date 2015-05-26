Extreme weather to the south, and motorcycle crash turns deadly - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Extreme weather to the south, and motorcycle crash turns deadly

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(KFVS) - It's Tuesday, May 26th, and Brian says today might be the day to turn on the A/C, and you might need the rain gear as you head out the door . There will be showers scattered across the Heartland, even thunderstorms in some parts. Then it will be warm and humid all day.

Here's what you need to know for today:

Deadly Motorcycle Crash: A motorcycle crash late Friday night in West Frankfort is now deadly. A 36-year-old man died from his injuries after crashing into a ditch.

Texas flooding: Recovery teams are set to resume looking for the 12 members of two families who authorities say are missing after a rain-swollen river in Central Texas carried a vacation home off its foundation, slamming it into a bridge downstream.

Bears say Goodbye to McDonald: The Chicago Bears released defensive end Ray McDonald following a domestic violence arrest in Northern California that police say stemmed from an assault on a woman who was holding a baby.

Osbourne taking time off "The Talk": You won't see Sharon Osbourne on "The Talk" for about a month. Doctors say she's suffering from "extreme exhaustion."

