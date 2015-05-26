West Frankfort man killed in motorcycle crash

A West Frankfort man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night.Mark Holtz, 36, of West Frankfort was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson northbound on Orient Road just south of Carr Road when he failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Carr Road, according to Illinois State Police.It happened about 9:19 p.m.Holtz was driving at a high rate of speed and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to ISP.He was initially transported to Herrin Hospital and was later transferred to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis where he later died.Holtz was not wearing a helmet.

