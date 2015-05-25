Carbondale Eagles Lodge walks to support troops

The Carbondale, Illinois Eagles Lodge joined hundreds of other Eagles Lodge members across the country as they walked to support American troops and fallen and past warriors on Memorial Day.Carbondale Eagles Lodge President Jennifer Morgan said she's proud to see the community step up to show support."It makes me very proud of our community and makes me think that at least some of them still care for our veterans and the veterans that have fallen to give us our freedom," Morgan said.This was the 13th annual Walk Across America.About 20 people participated in the walk.