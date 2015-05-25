Murphysboro to restore gravestones of Civil War veterans

A southern Illinois city is investing $6,000 to repair broken, cracked, and worn down gravestones in the city cemetery that identify veterans as far back as the American Revolution.Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens says the city council has talked about the issue for months and finally made a decision to hire a gravestone restorer to work on stones at the Murphysboro City Cemetery.“They deserve to have that sanctity and that respect and that care taken," Stephens said. “And unfortunately we've had some of those headstones that have fallen into disrepair -- but we're about the business of identifying problems and then fixing them.”Alderman Gary McComb says there are at least 45 gravestones in the cemetery that identify many veterans from the Civil War and some as far back as the Revolution.“We want to get them fixed up and looking good," McComb said.Stephens attributes much of the damage to the gravestones to more than 100 years of weathering.For Murphysboro resident and Marine veteran David Racine, the sight of the dilapidated stones of veterans irked him.“It's pretty disgraceful to be completely honest," Racine said. “The least we could do is to keep their memory alive every time that we come through by keeping these headstones in appropriate condition."Restoration on the stones is expected to begin soon.