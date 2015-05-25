Mt. Vernon Airport offers unique veteran display - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon Airport offers unique veteran display

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Inside the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport hangs a unique memorial to veterans everywhere.

More than 500 personalized plaques, each honoring a different veteran, rests on the walls throughout the airport's main corridor.

The memorial was founded in 2010 and is a collaboration of the Woodlawn Veterans Memorial Committee, the Mt. Vernon Airport Authority, and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1155.

It started as a simple way to once a year show appreciation for local vets and quickly grew into a permanent memorial.

"Each one is different, is different because each person's story is different or service just a little bit different,” memorial committee treasurer Clifford Christensen said.

It attracts visitors from all over.

"There's people from California, Kansas, Missouri, everywhere that's come through the airport and wrote nice things," Christensen said.

The board in the airport's main lobby is for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"What more precious thing can you give than your life,” Air Force veteran and memorial committee vice chairman Donald Davis said. “Every time you come in here you feel like you want to salute or you want to cry."

The vets honored here represent every branch of the service and span centuries.

The memorial committee members serve strictly as volunteers and ask for nothing but donations to keep up with the plaques.

The plaques feature photos and personal information provided by the families. They are for veterans both living and deceased.

The committee will not deny any veteran as long as they have an honorable discharge.

If you'd like to submit information for a plaque, call airport director Chris Collins at 618-242-7016 or visit veteranshallofhonor.com

