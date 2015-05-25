Three Rivers College celebrates 2015 graduating class

Amanda Hendrix stands to be recognized by Three Rivers College President Dr. Wesley Payne during Three Rivers’ 2015 Commencement Ceremony at the Black River Coliseum on May 15. (Source: Three Rivers College)

Three Rivers College filled the Black River Coliseum to celebrate the institution's newest graduating class on Friday, May 15.

More than 550 students in Three Rivers' degree and certificate programs were eligible to walk across the stage during Friday's ceremony.

Larry DeWitt, a Three Rivers alumnus, Sikeston resident, and successful entrepreneur, gave the commencement speech to the Class of 2015. In his speech, DeWitt emphasized the importance for graduates to not only work hard, but to work hard at finding their passion.

Do something you absolutely love. If you love it, you will succeed. It won't be work, it will be fun,” said DeWitt. “You can open your eyes to a wonderful life if you make the right choice for your career. Continue your education and find a career you love,” DeWitt said.



The college also honored several outstanding graduates at the ceremony, and recognized its many first-generation, non-traditional, veteran, and multi-generation graduates.



This year marks the 47th anniversary of the college's first commencement ceremony since its founding in 1966. Since then, Three Rivers has served over 100,000 students from its degree, transfer, and career-technical programs.

