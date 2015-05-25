Memorial Day weekend shopping sales down at some Heartland stores

Stores were busy Monday at the Sikeston Factory Outlet Mall, but one store manager says not as busy as past holiday weekends.

VF Outlet Assistant Manager of Operations April Bell says while things were picking up Monday at VF Outlet, sales on Saturday and Sunday were down.

"There's been a decline in traffic this year," Bell said. "Yeah, sales have been a little low this weekend but we are trying our best to keep them up there the best we can with the people that are coming in the door.”

Bell says the store staffs more people in preparation for the busy shopping weekend.

She says the store ran sales and specials all weekend to help draw in more customers. However, she says many of the sales don't stop on Memorial Day; they'll continue for several more weeks.

