Sikeston community remembers fallen members of armed forces on Memorial Day

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Sikeston community members remembered Marine veteran with Heartland ties and all other service members who gave their lives serving our nation at a special service Monday morning.

David Berry was killed by ISIS members overseas on Jan. 27, 2015. He has strong family ties to Charleston, Mo.

"Today, we assemble here to salute and pay tribute to all the Sergeant Berrys of our grate nation, remembering them and thanking them for their ultimate sacrifice,” Blair Moran with American Legion Post 114 said.

The event was the 27th annual Sikeston Memorial Day service.

Prayer, singing of the national anthem, along with veteran speakers made up the program, all to honor those who fought and died protecting our freedom.

