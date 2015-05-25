Sikeston community remembers fallen members of armed forces on Memorial Day

A Heartland family received some closure after their relative, a Marine veteran, was killed by ISIS members overseas.

A Heartland family received some closure after their relative, a Marine veteran, was killed by ISIS members overseas.

A Heartland family received some closure after their relative, a Marine veteran, was killed by ISIS members overseas.

A Heartland family received some closure after their relative, a Marine veteran, was killed by ISIS members overseas.

Marine veteran honored by family in Sikeston

Marine veteran honored by family in Sikeston

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 15 for a veteran killed by an ISIS attack on January 27.